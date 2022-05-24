Shilpa Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.60 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.60 crore in March 2022 up 63.73% from Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2022 up 277.55% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2022 up 139.26% from Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2021.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 409.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.