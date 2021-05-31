Shilpa Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.03 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.03 crore in March 2021 down 5.44% from Rs. 219.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021 down 77.36% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2021 down 39.26% from Rs. 54.51 crore in March 2020.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2020.

Shilpa shares closed at 515.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.04% over the last 12 months.