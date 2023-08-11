Shilpa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.17 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.17 crore in June 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 261.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 38.96% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2023 up 73.88% from Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Shilpa shares closed at 344.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.