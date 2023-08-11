English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shilpa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.17 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.17 crore in June 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 261.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 38.96% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2023 up 73.88% from Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022.

    Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Shilpa shares closed at 344.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.17263.56261.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.17263.56261.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.8580.2187.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.0611.6219.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.04-2.36-3.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.8872.4072.86
    Depreciation26.7525.6922.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.5063.4763.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1712.54-1.85
    Other Income1.932.178.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1014.716.25
    Interest18.1517.749.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.95-3.03-3.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.95-3.03-3.34
    Tax2.113.82-6.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.84-6.853.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.84-6.853.08
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.66-1.19-2.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.18-8.040.85
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-0.930.10
    Diluted EPS0.14-0.930.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-0.930.10
    Diluted EPS0.14-0.930.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!