Shilpa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 272.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 169.21% from Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2021.