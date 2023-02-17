Shilpa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 272.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 169.21% from Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2021.
Shilpa shares closed at 258.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shilpa Medicare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.50
|262.91
|272.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.50
|262.91
|272.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.75
|129.55
|117.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.77
|-9.51
|1.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.55
|-3.59
|-27.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.51
|73.56
|67.63
|Depreciation
|24.08
|23.31
|20.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.17
|60.70
|68.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.21
|-11.11
|24.44
|Other Income
|2.74
|4.39
|5.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.95
|-6.72
|29.92
|Interest
|17.85
|13.47
|9.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.91
|-20.20
|20.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.91
|-20.20
|20.00
|Tax
|-0.96
|-3.81
|9.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.95
|-16.38
|10.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.95
|-16.38
|10.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.08
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.33
|-2.20
|-0.73
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.62
|-18.66
|9.57
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-2.15
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-2.15
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-2.15
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-2.15
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited