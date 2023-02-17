 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilpa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 272.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 169.21% from Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2021.

Shilpa Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.50 262.91 272.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.50 262.91 272.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.75 129.55 117.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.77 -9.51 1.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.55 -3.59 -27.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.51 73.56 67.63
Depreciation 24.08 23.31 20.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.17 60.70 68.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.21 -11.11 24.44
Other Income 2.74 4.39 5.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.95 -6.72 29.92
Interest 17.85 13.47 9.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.91 -20.20 20.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.91 -20.20 20.00
Tax -0.96 -3.81 9.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.95 -16.38 10.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.95 -16.38 10.29
Minority Interest -- -0.08 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.33 -2.20 -0.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.62 -18.66 9.57
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -2.15 1.13
Diluted EPS -0.76 -2.15 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -2.15 1.13
Diluted EPS -0.76 -2.15 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited