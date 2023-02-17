English
    Shilpa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 272.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 169.21% from Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2021.

    Shilpa shares closed at 258.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.95% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.50262.91272.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.50262.91272.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.75129.55117.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.77-9.511.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.55-3.59-27.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5173.5667.63
    Depreciation24.0823.3120.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.1760.7068.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.21-11.1124.44
    Other Income2.744.395.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.95-6.7229.92
    Interest17.8513.479.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.91-20.2020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.91-20.2020.00
    Tax-0.96-3.819.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.95-16.3810.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.95-16.3810.29
    Minority Interest---0.08--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.33-2.20-0.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.62-18.669.57
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-2.151.13
    Diluted EPS-0.76-2.151.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-2.151.13
    Diluted EPS-0.76-2.151.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

