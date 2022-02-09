Shilpa Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 272.30 crore, up 42.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.30 crore in December 2021 up 42.38% from Rs. 191.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2021 up 24.74% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2021 up 71.02% from Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2020.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

Shilpa shares closed at 489.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)