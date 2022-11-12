Shilp Gravures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.90 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.90 crore in September 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 91.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.93% over the last 12 months.