    Shilp Gravures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.90 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.90 crore in September 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

    Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.

    Shilp Gravures shares closed at 91.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.93% over the last 12 months.

    Shilp Gravures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9019.8417.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9019.8417.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.756.245.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.120.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.426.065.66
    Depreciation1.051.031.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.105.053.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.841.591.83
    Other Income0.470.221.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.311.803.38
    Interest0.070.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.241.723.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.241.723.33
    Tax0.400.910.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.840.812.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.840.812.55
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.241.314.14
    Diluted EPS6.241.314.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.241.314.14
    Diluted EPS6.241.314.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

