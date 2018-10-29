Shilp Gravures Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore, up 19.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore in September 2018 up 19.63% from Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2018 up 8.74% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2018 down 2.35% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2017.

Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2017.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 103.10 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -10.46% returns over the last 6 months and 24.52% over the last 12 months.