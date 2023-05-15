Shilp Gravures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore, up 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 34.9% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2023 down 22.72% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2022.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 100.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.47% over the last 12 months.