Shilp Gravures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.47 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.47 crore in March 2022 up 0.69% from Rs. 17.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022 up 64.72% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021.

Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 92.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.01% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.