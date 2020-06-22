Shilp Gravures Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in March 2020 down 18.11% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 172.68% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 down 78.81% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2019.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 45.15 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and -48.10% over the last 12 months.