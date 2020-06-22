Shilp Gravures Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in March 2020 down 18.11% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 172.68% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 down 78.81% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2019.
Shilp Gravures shares closed at 45.15 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and -48.10% over the last 12 months.
|Shilp Gravures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.73
|16.49
|17.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.73
|16.49
|17.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.69
|4.06
|4.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|0.29
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.48
|5.64
|5.51
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.52
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.65
|3.18
|3.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|1.80
|2.31
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.16
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|1.96
|3.01
|Interest
|0.33
|0.34
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|1.62
|2.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|1.62
|2.68
|Tax
|0.85
|0.38
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.46
|1.23
|2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|1.23
|2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|2.01
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|2.01
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|2.01
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|2.01
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am