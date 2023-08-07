Shilp Gravures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in June 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 up 362.42% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2023 up 90.46% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 121.25 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.20% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.