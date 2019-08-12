Shilp Gravures Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in June 2019 down 13.62% from Rs. 19.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 down 71.85% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2019 down 51.7% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2018.

Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.54 in June 2018.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 79.05 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.