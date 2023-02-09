 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shilp Gravures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore, up 10.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore in December 2022 up 10.43% from Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.41% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.
Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021. Shilp Gravures shares closed at 96.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.
Shilp Gravures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations17.9219.9016.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.9219.9016.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.296.755.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-0.270.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.866.425.32
Depreciation1.101.051.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.632.103.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.733.841.36
Other Income0.680.470.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.414.311.83
Interest0.050.070.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.364.241.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.364.241.76
Tax0.800.400.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.563.841.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.563.841.74
Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.546.242.83
Diluted EPS2.546.242.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.546.242.83
Diluted EPS2.546.242.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shilp Gravures
first published: Feb 9, 2023 12:44 pm