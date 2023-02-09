Shilp Gravures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore, up 10.43% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore in December 2022 up 10.43% from Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.41% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.
Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021.
|Shilp Gravures shares closed at 96.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.
|Shilp Gravures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.92
|19.90
|16.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.92
|19.90
|16.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.29
|6.75
|5.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|-0.27
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.86
|6.42
|5.32
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.05
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|2.10
|3.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|3.84
|1.36
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.47
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|4.31
|1.83
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.36
|4.24
|1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.36
|4.24
|1.76
|Tax
|0.80
|0.40
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.56
|3.84
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.56
|3.84
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.54
|6.24
|2.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.54
|6.24
|2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.54
|6.24
|2.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.54
|6.24
|2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
