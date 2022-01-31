Shilp Gravures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, down 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2021 down 7.02% from Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021 down 61.14% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021 down 55.74% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.29 in December 2020.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 113.95 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.