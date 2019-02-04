Shilp Gravures Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore in December 2018 up 8.12% from Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 down 44.28% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2018 down 26.1% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2017.

Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2017.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 93.10 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -36.92% over the last 12 months.