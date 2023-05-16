Shilp Gravures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2023 up 14.39% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 15.77% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 97.55 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.