    Shilp Gravures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2023 up 14.39% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 15.77% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

    Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

    Shilp Gravures shares closed at 97.55 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.

    Shilp Gravures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.0820.1219.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.0820.1219.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.146.025.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.24-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.816.696.05
    Depreciation1.201.241.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.804.103.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.131.832.38
    Other Income0.170.590.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.312.422.80
    Interest0.100.080.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.212.342.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.212.342.64
    Tax0.690.821.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.521.521.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.521.521.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.521.521.31
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.472.13
    Diluted EPS2.472.472.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.472.13
    Diluted EPS2.472.472.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shilp Gravures
    first published: May 16, 2023 09:34 am