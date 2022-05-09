Shilp Gravures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore, down 1.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore in March 2022 down 1.71% from Rs. 19.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.

Shilp Gravures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

Shilp Gravures shares closed at 91.95 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and -8.33% over the last 12 months.