    Shilp Gravures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in June 2023 down 4.66% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2023 up 360.98% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2023 up 85.02% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

    Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Shilp Gravures shares closed at 121.25 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.20% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.

    Shilp Gravures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.1922.0822.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.1922.0822.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.047.146.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.00-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.126.816.81
    Depreciation1.151.201.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.074.805.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.942.131.78
    Other Income2.580.170.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.532.311.91
    Interest0.080.100.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.442.211.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.442.211.78
    Tax0.580.690.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.861.520.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.861.520.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.861.520.84
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.282.471.36
    Diluted EPS6.282.471.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.282.471.36
    Diluted EPS6.282.471.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

