Shilp Gravures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilp Gravures are:Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 17.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
Shilp Gravures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2021.
|Shilp Gravures shares closed at 96.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.
|Shilp Gravures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.12
|22.78
|17.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.12
|22.78
|17.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.02
|7.62
|5.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|-0.21
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|7.36
|6.02
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.19
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.10
|2.73
|3.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|4.09
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.38
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|4.47
|1.48
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.34
|4.37
|1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.34
|4.37
|1.38
|Tax
|0.82
|0.43
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|3.94
|1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|3.94
|1.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.52
|3.94
|1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|6.40
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|2.47
|6.40
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|6.40
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|2.47
|6.40
|2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
