Shilchar Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore in September 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 32.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2022 up 552.55% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2022 up 355.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.
Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 23.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.
|Shilchar Techno shares closed at 765.35 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.49% returns over the last 6 months and 229.68% over the last 12 months.
|Shilchar Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.73
|57.25
|32.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.73
|57.25
|32.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.77
|39.21
|23.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.15
|5.31
|2.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|2.16
|1.80
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.59
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.20
|3.77
|2.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.75
|6.21
|1.27
|Other Income
|2.70
|1.83
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.45
|8.04
|2.21
|Interest
|0.11
|0.23
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.34
|7.81
|1.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.34
|7.81
|1.97
|Tax
|3.20
|2.00
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.14
|5.81
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.14
|5.81
|1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|3.81
|3.81
|3.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.96
|15.25
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|23.96
|15.25
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.96
|15.25
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|23.96
|15.25
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited