 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shilchar Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore in September 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 32.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2022 up 552.55% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2022 up 355.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.
Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 23.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021. Shilchar Techno shares closed at 765.35 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.49% returns over the last 6 months and 229.68% over the last 12 months.
Shilchar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations59.7357.2532.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations59.7357.2532.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.7739.2123.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.155.312.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.282.161.80
Depreciation0.590.590.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.203.772.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.756.211.27
Other Income2.701.830.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.458.042.21
Interest0.110.230.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.347.811.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.347.811.97
Tax3.202.000.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.145.811.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.145.811.40
Equity Share Capital3.813.813.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.9615.253.67
Diluted EPS23.9615.253.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.9615.253.67
Diluted EPS23.9615.253.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Shilchar Techno #Shilchar Technologies
first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.