Shilchar Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 59.73 57.25 32.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 59.73 57.25 32.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 41.77 39.21 23.70 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.15 5.31 2.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.28 2.16 1.80 Depreciation 0.59 0.59 0.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.20 3.77 2.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.75 6.21 1.27 Other Income 2.70 1.83 0.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.45 8.04 2.21 Interest 0.11 0.23 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.34 7.81 1.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.34 7.81 1.97 Tax 3.20 2.00 0.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.14 5.81 1.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.14 5.81 1.40 Equity Share Capital 3.81 3.81 3.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.96 15.25 3.67 Diluted EPS 23.96 15.25 3.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.96 15.25 3.67 Diluted EPS 23.96 15.25 3.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited