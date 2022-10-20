Shilchar Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.73 crore in September 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 32.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2022 up 552.55% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2022 up 355.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 23.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.