Shilchar Techno Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.30 crore, up 111.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.30 crore in September 2020 up 111.95% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2020 up 415.71% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2020 up 174.84% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2019.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2019.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 184.60 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 139.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.