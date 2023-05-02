 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 117.46% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 97.47% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2022.

Shilchar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.99 68.27 65.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.99 68.27 65.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.57 52.77 51.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.20 -5.15 -2.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.83 2.35 2.22
Depreciation 0.63 0.59 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.21 3.54 3.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.55 14.17 9.67
Other Income 1.43 2.12 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.98 16.29 10.83
Interest 0.06 0.19 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.92 16.10 10.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.92 16.10 10.48
Tax 5.64 4.21 3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.28 11.89 7.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.28 11.89 7.48
Equity Share Capital 3.81 3.81 3.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.68 31.19 19.63
Diluted EPS 42.68 31.19 19.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.68 31.19 19.63
Diluted EPS 42.68 31.19 19.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited