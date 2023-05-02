Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 117.46% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 97.47% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2022.