Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 117.46% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 97.47% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2022.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 42.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.63 in March 2022.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 1,910.90 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 163.43% returns over the last 6 months and 358.41% over the last 12 months.