English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.99 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 65.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 117.46% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 97.47% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2022.

    Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 42.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.63 in March 2022.

    Shilchar Techno shares closed at 1,910.90 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 163.43% returns over the last 6 months and 358.41% over the last 12 months.

    Shilchar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.9968.2765.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.9968.2765.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.5752.7751.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.20-5.15-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.832.352.22
    Depreciation0.630.590.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.213.543.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5514.179.67
    Other Income1.432.121.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9816.2910.83
    Interest0.060.190.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9216.1010.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.9216.1010.48
    Tax5.644.213.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2811.897.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2811.897.48
    Equity Share Capital3.813.813.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.6831.1919.63
    Diluted EPS42.6831.1919.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.6831.1919.63
    Diluted EPS42.6831.1919.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Shilchar Techno #Shilchar Technologies
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am