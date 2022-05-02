Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.83 crore, up 97.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.83 crore in March 2022 up 97.75% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022 up 4637.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2022 up 830.89% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 466.20 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 117.09% returns over the last 6 months and 123.06% over the last 12 months.