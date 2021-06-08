Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, up 93.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in March 2021 up 93.47% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 73.35% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021 down 30.9% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

Shilchar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2020.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 207.15 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.03% returns over the last 6 months and 120.61% over the last 12 months.