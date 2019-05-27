Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in March 2019 up 16.18% from Rs. 25.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 down 31.53% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2019 up 6.88% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2018.

Shilchar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2018.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 291.15 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -26.13% over the last 12 months.