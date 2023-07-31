English
    Shilchar Techno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in June 2023 up 17.41% from Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in June 2023 up 181.76% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2023 up 160.49% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

    Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 42.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.25 in June 2022.

    Shilchar Techno shares closed at 2,599.70 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 131.03% returns over the last 6 months and 329.84% over the last 12 months.

    Shilchar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2294.9957.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.2294.9957.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.5656.5739.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.968.205.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.064.832.16
    Depreciation0.650.630.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.644.213.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2620.556.21
    Other Income2.571.431.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8321.988.04
    Interest0.060.060.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7721.927.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7721.927.81
    Tax5.395.642.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3816.285.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3816.285.81
    Equity Share Capital3.813.813.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9642.6815.25
    Diluted EPS42.9642.6815.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9642.6815.25
    Diluted EPS42.9642.6815.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

