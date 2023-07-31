Shilchar Techno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in June 2023 up 17.41% from Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in June 2023 up 181.76% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2023 up 160.49% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 42.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.25 in June 2022.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 2,599.70 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 131.03% returns over the last 6 months and 329.84% over the last 12 months.