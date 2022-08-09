 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilchar Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore, up 57.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore in June 2022 up 57.1% from Rs. 36.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022 up 872.03% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022 up 401.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 15.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 578.85 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 83.56% returns over the last 6 months and 153.49% over the last 12 months.

Shilchar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.25 65.83 36.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.25 65.83 36.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.21 51.60 28.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.31 -2.27 2.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.16 2.22 1.72
Depreciation 0.59 0.62 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.77 3.98 2.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.21 9.67 0.67
Other Income 1.83 1.16 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.04 10.83 1.05
Interest 0.23 0.35 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.81 10.48 0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.81 10.48 0.81
Tax 2.00 3.00 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.81 7.48 0.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.81 7.48 0.60
Equity Share Capital 3.81 3.81 3.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 19.63 1.57
Diluted EPS 15.25 19.63 1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 19.63 1.57
Diluted EPS 15.25 19.63 1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
