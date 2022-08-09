Shilchar Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore, up 57.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore in June 2022 up 57.1% from Rs. 36.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022 up 872.03% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022 up 401.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 15.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 578.85 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 83.56% returns over the last 6 months and 153.49% over the last 12 months.