Shilchar Techno Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, down 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in June 2019 down 9.31% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 62.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019 down 36.25% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2018.

Shilchar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2018.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 236.85 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -42.23% over the last 12 months.