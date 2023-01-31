Shilchar Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 45.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2022 up 160.99% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.88 crore in December 2022 up 150.45% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 31.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.95 in December 2021.

