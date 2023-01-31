English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shilchar Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilchar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 45.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2022 up 160.99% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.88 crore in December 2022 up 150.45% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.

    Shilchar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.2759.7345.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.2759.7345.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.7741.7741.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.151.15-7.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.281.95
    Depreciation0.590.590.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.544.203.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.179.755.22
    Other Income2.122.700.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2912.456.10
    Interest0.190.110.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1012.345.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1012.345.85
    Tax4.213.201.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.899.144.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.899.144.56
    Equity Share Capital3.813.813.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.1923.9611.95
    Diluted EPS31.1923.9611.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.1923.9611.95
    Diluted EPS31.1923.9611.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited