Shilchar Techno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.01 crore, up 81.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.01 crore in December 2020 up 81.14% from Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 1511.73% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2020 up 313.27% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 219.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.19% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.