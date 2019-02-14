Shilchar Techno Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 66.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in December 2018 up 66.68% from Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2018 up 242.7% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2018 up 268.86% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2017.

Shilchar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 9.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2017.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 312.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.08% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.