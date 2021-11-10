SHIL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.90 crore, down 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.90 crore in September 2021 down 0.03% from Rs. 130.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.71 crore in September 2021 up 3364.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.61 crore in September 2021 up 211.55% from Rs. 11.43 crore in September 2020.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 477.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)