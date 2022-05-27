SHIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore, down 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore in March 2022 down 10.4% from Rs. 150.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022 up 70.44% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022 down 68.95% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

SHIL shares closed at 298.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)