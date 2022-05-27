SHIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore, down 10.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Home Innovation Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore in March 2022 down 10.4% from Rs. 150.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022 up 70.44% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022 down 68.95% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.
SHIL shares closed at 298.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Somany Home Innovation Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.96
|150.77
|150.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.96
|150.77
|150.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88.98
|115.93
|115.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|-16.84
|-17.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.95
|14.63
|10.57
|Depreciation
|3.76
|3.68
|2.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.91
|30.38
|30.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.18
|2.99
|8.32
|Other Income
|3.23
|2.31
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|5.30
|9.60
|Interest
|4.37
|3.72
|2.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.32
|1.58
|6.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.32
|1.58
|6.83
|Tax
|-2.65
|0.76
|12.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|0.82
|-5.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|0.82
|-5.65
|Equity Share Capital
|14.46
|14.46
|14.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.11
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.11
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.11
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.11
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited