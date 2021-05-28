SHIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.63 crore, up 64.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.63 crore in March 2021 up 64.84% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021 down 129.15% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021 down 57.08% from Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 328.90 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 181.95% returns over the last 6 months