SHIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.63 crore, up 64.84% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Home Innovation Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.63 crore in March 2021 up 64.84% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021 down 129.15% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021 down 57.08% from Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2020.
SHIL shares closed at 328.90 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 181.95% returns over the last 6 months
|Somany Home Innovation Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.63
|171.80
|91.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.63
|171.80
|91.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|115.69
|123.79
|93.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.47
|-13.46
|-32.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.57
|14.37
|11.48
|Depreciation
|2.67
|2.62
|8.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.85
|29.30
|17.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.32
|15.18
|-6.65
|Other Income
|1.28
|1.39
|27.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.60
|16.57
|20.57
|Interest
|2.77
|2.98
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.83
|13.59
|17.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|34.75
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.83
|48.34
|17.53
|Tax
|12.48
|11.33
|-1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.65
|37.01
|19.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.65
|37.01
|19.38
|Equity Share Capital
|14.46
|14.46
|14.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|5.12
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|5.12
|2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|5.12
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|5.12
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited