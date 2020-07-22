SHIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.75 crore, down 51.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Home Innovation Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.75 crore in June 2020 down 51.59% from Rs. 102.76 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2020 down 216.47% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2020 down 1225% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2019.
SHIL shares closed at 79.10 on July 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -53.93% returns over the last 6 months
|Somany Home Innovation Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.75
|91.38
|102.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.75
|91.38
|102.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.18
|93.42
|46.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.26
|-32.42
|17.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.15
|11.48
|11.64
|Depreciation
|4.13
|8.02
|4.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.84
|17.53
|26.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.81
|-6.65
|-3.77
|Other Income
|0.43
|27.22
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.38
|20.57
|-3.36
|Interest
|5.37
|3.04
|3.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.75
|17.53
|-6.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.75
|17.53
|-6.65
|Tax
|-7.49
|-1.85
|-2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.26
|19.38
|-4.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.26
|19.38
|-4.19
|Equity Share Capital
|14.46
|14.46
|14.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|2.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|2.68
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|2.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|2.68
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am