SHIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.75 crore, down 51.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.75 crore in June 2020 down 51.59% from Rs. 102.76 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2020 down 216.47% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2020 down 1225% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2019.

SHIL shares closed at 79.10 on July 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -53.93% returns over the last 6 months