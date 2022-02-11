SHIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.77 crore, down 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.77 crore in December 2021 down 12.24% from Rs. 171.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 down 97.78% from Rs. 37.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021 down 53.2% from Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2020.

SHIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.12 in December 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 394.70 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.55% returns over the last 6 months and 73.95% over the last 12 months.