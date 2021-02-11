SHIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.80 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.80 crore in December 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 136.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.01 crore in December 2020 up 1635.68% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2020 up 251.47% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2019.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

SHIL shares closed at 226.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)