SHIL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 616.69 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.69 crore in September 2021 up 45.05% from Rs. 425.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2021 up 27.85% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021 up 26.93% from Rs. 45.63 crore in September 2020.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 477.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.34% returns over the last 6 months and 466.57% over the last 12 months.