SHIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Home Innovation Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore in March 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 613.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.31 crore in March 2022 up 67.61% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.24 crore in March 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 69.93 crore in March 2021.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2021.

SHIL shares closed at 298.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Somany Home Innovation Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.63 649.01 613.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.63 649.01 613.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 495.09 485.71 399.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.51 -39.72 17.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.99 62.12 49.10
Depreciation 10.58 10.00 8.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.38 87.72 82.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.10 43.18 56.00
Other Income 5.56 8.79 5.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.66 51.97 61.33
Interest 5.20 4.44 5.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.46 47.53 55.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.46 47.53 55.68
Tax 11.18 11.70 33.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.28 35.83 22.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.28 35.83 22.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.97 0.03 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.31 35.86 22.26
Equity Share Capital 14.46 14.46 14.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.16 4.96 3.08
Diluted EPS 5.16 4.96 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.16 4.96 3.08
Diluted EPS 5.16 4.96 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 11:51 am
