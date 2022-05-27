SHIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore in March 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 613.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.31 crore in March 2022 up 67.61% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.24 crore in March 2022 down 3.85% from Rs. 69.93 crore in March 2021.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2021.

SHIL shares closed at 298.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)