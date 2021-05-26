SHIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 613.30 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 613.30 crore in March 2021 up 68.23% from Rs. 364.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2021 up 863.64% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.93 crore in March 2021 up 181.07% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2020.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 353.60 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.94% returns over the last 6 months