SHIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 613.30 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Home Innovation Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 613.30 crore in March 2021 up 68.23% from Rs. 364.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2021 up 863.64% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.93 crore in March 2021 up 181.07% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2020.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 353.60 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.94% returns over the last 6 months

Somany Home Innovation Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations613.30551.37364.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations613.30551.37364.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods399.67395.71283.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.22-32.41-39.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.1047.0549.11
Depreciation8.608.6913.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.7185.4358.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.0046.90-0.92
Other Income5.334.0611.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3350.9610.95
Interest5.655.698.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.6845.272.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax55.6845.272.75
Tax33.427.610.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.2637.662.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.2637.662.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.2637.662.31
Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.085.210.32
Diluted EPS3.085.210.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.085.210.32
Diluted EPS3.085.210.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SHIL #Somany Home Innovation Limited
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

