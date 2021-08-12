SHIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore, up 84.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore in June 2021 up 84.66% from Rs. 185.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.63 crore in June 2021 up 522.29% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2021 up 221.01% from Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2020.

SHIL EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 370.95 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months