SHIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 649.01 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.01 crore in December 2021 up 17.71% from Rs. 551.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2021 down 4.78% from Rs. 37.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.97 crore in December 2021 up 3.89% from Rs. 59.65 crore in December 2020.

SHIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2020.

SHIL shares closed at 394.70 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)