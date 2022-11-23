 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shikhar Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 577.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Shikhar Leasing & Trading
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.130.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.130.130.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.070.07
Depreciation0.020.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.090.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.030.04
Other Income0.000.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.030.04
Interest0.030.030.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.060.00
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.060.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.060.00
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.620.03
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.620.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.620.03
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.620.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shikhar Leasing #Shikhar Leasing & Trading
first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm