English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shikhar Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 577.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Shikhar Leasing & Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.130.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.130.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.07
    Depreciation0.020.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.090.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.030.04
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.030.04
    Interest0.030.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.060.00
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.060.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.060.00
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.620.03
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.620.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.620.03
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.620.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shikhar Leasing #Shikhar Leasing & Trading
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm