Shikhar Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 577.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.