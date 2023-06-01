Shikhar Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 129.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 129.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 200.42% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Shikhar Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.