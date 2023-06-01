English
    Shikhar Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 129.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 129.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 200.42% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Shikhar Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    Shikhar Leasing & Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.130.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.130.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.11
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.01-0.07
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.01-0.07
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.04-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.04-0.04-0.10
    Tax-0.050.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10-0.04-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.10-0.04-0.09
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-0.38-0.95
    Diluted EPS0.95-0.38-0.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-0.38-0.95
    Diluted EPS0.95-0.38-0.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
